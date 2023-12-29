Author Cher Mattchen’s New Book, Why Not Now Thirty Challenges for a Better You

Corona, CA, December 29, 2023 –Cher Mattchen, a loving wife and mother as well as a certified life coach, has completed her new book, “Why Not Now? Thirty Challenges for a Better You”: an engaging memoir designed to provide readers with tips and accountability to improve their lives as they know it.

Originally from Southern California, author Cher Mattchen went to college in Rexburg, Idaho, and served a religious mission in South Carolina. A newly married wife to Kevin Mattchen, together they have a big family of thirteen so far with a third grandchild on the way. The author also has a passion for sharing her positive outlook on life with others and strives to exemplify this attitude in everything she does.

“Are you always thinking tomorrow will be better? Or that your goals and dreams have to wait?” asks Mattchen. “‘Why Not Now’ is just what you need to get started living as your best version. You will self-reflect and write down steps to make life changes to improve your life immediately. You will feel good about yourself as you implement these challenges daily. The personal stories are included for a little laughter and understanding. Sometimes we just need an outside perspective and a little accountability. Enjoy.”