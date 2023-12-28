Author Christie Sluder’s New Book, Violet’s Good Night Game

Lake Station, IN, December 28, 2023 — Christie Sluder, a wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, has completed her new book, “Violet’s Good Night Game”: a charming children’s story about a young girl who imagines herself as different animals when she has trouble falling asleep.

Sluder writes, “All of a sudden… Poof! I’m a cat! // A brown-eyed cat with gray fur. // Scratch my chin—you’ll hear me purr. // I have long whiskers and four paws. // And in those paws, I have sharp claws. // Claws that help me scratch and dig.”

She continues, “When all of a sudden…Poof! I’m a pig! // A fat little pig with smooth pink skin.

“I roll in the mud inside my pen. // Covered in mud from snout to tail, I get my dinner from a pail. // I snort and oink and sound kind of funny. // When all of a sudden… Poof! I’m a bunny! // A fluffy white bunny with long ears and big feet. // I have really long teeth—they help me eat. // I hop, hop, hop, I’m really quite fast. // I hop all over, looking for snacks. // Right over there, it’s a yummy orange carrot.”