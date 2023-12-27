Author Christina Bair’s New Book Yoga Who Yoga You

Rockville, MD, December 27, 2023 — Christina Bair, a certified yoga teacher, children’s yoga teacher, integrative nutrition health coach, and founder of BAIRYOURSOULYOGA, has completed her new book, “Yoga Who Yoga You”: a charming story that highlights the incredible benefits of yoga, and how it can be for everyone, no matter their age, shape, or size.

Christina writes, “Happy, sad, feeling blue, and not sure what to do? ‘Yoga Who Yoga You’ is a book that demonstrates how you can take control of your emotions and your body through poses and breathing exercises anytime and anywhere no matter where you are. Yoga is for everyone.”