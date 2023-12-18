Author Cicily Rodgers’s New Book, My Silly Body

Liberty, KY, December 18, 2023 –Cicily Rodgers, a loving wife and mother of four who enjoys writing, exercising, participating in outdoors activities, and spending time with family and friends, has completed her new book, “My Silly Body”: a charming tale about all different sorts of movements that one’s body can do, designed to get readers moving their bodies as well.

“‘My Silly Body’ is a fun book for any young reader,” writes Cicily. “It’s a book that will have you and your child interact together. It will get their imagination working while also getting out some of their wiggles. It gives a positive affirmation that will help their self-confidence blossom.”