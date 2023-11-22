Author Curtis Luster Sr.’s New Book, The Book of Courage

Phoenix, AZ, November 22, 2023 — Curtis Luster Sr. has completed his new book, “The Book of Courage: I Woke Up When I Supposed to Be Asleep”: a gripping memoir that follows the author through his lived experiences, and the struggles he faced that forced him to forgo the education he wanted in order to survive.

“‘The Book of Courage’ is a true story of a young black boy growing up in the Midwest,” writes Curtis. “His education was put on the back burner at a young age; instant survival was how he navigated through life. Hello! My name is Mr. Luster.

“I learned to choose between school and surviving the real world, quickly. I wanted to learn in school with other children. Unfortunately, an unfair school system looked solely at the competence of young black boys in sports rather than our capability of learning academically.

“Consequently, I read and wrote at a middle school level and was placed into high school. I struggled with classes but played sports well. Therefore, I advanced to the following grade. I am thankful to God for a second chance to get an education by participating in an adult literacy program, the experience, and through the exceptional staff who showed confidence, patience, and tremendous skills in working with my needs.”