Author David Fernandez’s New Book Adventures on the Amazing Carousel

Seal Beach, CA, March 12, 2024 — David Fernandez, a retired aircraft engineer, has completed his new book, “Adventures on the Amazing Carousel”: a fascinating tale that follows a group of special riders who are invited to ride an aging carousel, only to have their own individual, magical adventures during the ride.

First-time author David Fernandez currently lives with his wife, Juanita, in Seal Beach, California, where together they enjoy watching sports programming on TV. Besides writing, David’s other interests include collecting autographed sports memorabilia, drawing and painting pictures, and listening to jazz music.

“Among the many carnival rides in a traveling amusement company is an aging carousel, which is operated by a unique man named Oscar,” shares David. “At one of the most popular stopping locations, Oscar has invited a number of frequent riders to come to ride his carousel at a specific time on a specific day.

“When all of the riders meet at the carousel, they are allowed by Oscar to mount their favorite animal. When Oscar comes around to collect their ride tickets, he acknowledges each rider and makes a comment about the amazing adventure they are about to experience.”

Published by Page Publishing, David Fernandez’s enthralling tale first came to the author as he watched people of all ages rush to climb onto their favorite carousel animal, which inspired him to imagine what would happen if each of the riders found themselves magically transported to set off on their own adventure. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Adventures of the Amazing Carousel” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, inviting them to relive this incredible story over and over again.