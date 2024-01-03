Author Erika Tully’s New Book Glorious Gloria

Carolina Beach, NC, January 03, 2024 — Erika Tully, a graduate of the S. I. Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University who has a passion for repurposing the fabric from silk neckties to create different kinds of artwork, has completed her new book, “Glorious Gloria: The Life of a Parrotfish”: a heartfelt story about using one’s special abilities to have a positive impact on their surroundings.

“Gloria is a species of fish that is protected from fishermen because she has a special job,” writes Tully. “She eats algae that are attached to coral. She has teeth that allow her to take bites of coral. When she digests the coral that she eats, sand is what comes out. So our beaches are not only decomposed rocks and shells, but Gloria and her family of fish are significant because of their ‘poop.’ This is a story about Gloria’s journey to make a difference with her special skills.”