Author Hope Atwood Dayhoff’s New Book, Wild Stories Written in the Wind: Part 1

Naples, FL, December 28, 2023 — Hope Atwood Dayhoff, a freelance photographer since 1993, has completed her new book, “Wild Stories Written in the Wind: Part 1”: a collection of professional, award-winning photographs that reflect the fascinating experiences of the photographer throughout her career.

Author Hope Atwood Dayhoff writes, “I successfully marketed my work at many other juried art shows throughout Delmarva, including the following: the Children’s Beach House in Lewis, Delaware; the Sunfest at the inlet in Ocean City, Maryland; the Ocean City’s Recreation & Parks Art’s Alive yearly show around the lagoon; the Chincoteague Island Easter Art & Decoy show in Chincoteague, Virginia; the Arts Expo in Bowie, Maryland; the Delaware Main Street; the Art Exhibit & Show in Dover, Delaware; the Atlantic Wildlife Art & Nature Expo in Virginia Beach, Virginia; the Festival for the Art in Bel Air, Maryland; the Wildlife Exhibition & Sale in Chestertown, Maryland; the Soroptimist International’s yearly art show in Havre de Grace, Maryland; the Catoctin’s Colorfest art show in Thurmont, Maryland; and the Lewes Garden Market in Lewes, Delaware.”