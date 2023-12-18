Author J.R. Davis’s New Book Finding the Little Green House

Jacksonville, FL, December 18, 2023 –J.R. Davis, an author and artist who has delighted her children with stories of moral character and Christian challenge as they grow toward adulthood, has completed her new book, “Finding the Little Green House”: a charming story of a grandmother who is unsure of where her grandchildren live and relies on the help of others and the Lord to find her way.

“‘Finding the Little Green House’ is an exciting tale of a grandmother trying to find her grandchildren’s birthday party,” writes Davis. “Children will have so much fun while learning necessary contact information. This story uncovers the importance of teaching children their own address and phone numbers.”