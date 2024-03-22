Author Jane Bauer’s New Book Eve—a River Flowing

Farmington, NM, March 22, 2024 –-Jane Bauer, who has a background in nursing and finds inspiration for her poems in nature, has completed her new book, “Eve—a River Flowing: Poems”: a collection of poems that sets readers into the mind of Eve, the original woman, and explores her thoughts on modern society and its effects on women, children and the importance of… The Mother.

Born in London, England, author Jane Bauer grew up in Ireland and studied Nursing in England before marrying and settling in southwestern Germany. She loves spending time in nature and was inspired by the mystical forests of Germany to write her first poems. In recent years, the author moved to New Mexico, where she was further inspired by America’s natural beauty, Native American culture and the increasing changes in society to continue her poetic journey and create this collection of poems. This is her first book.

“The book is split into two chapters, ‘Eve’s Crisis’ and ‘Eve’s Comfort,’” shares Bauer. “Chapter 1, ‘Eve’s Crisis,’ captures in the mind of the reader the things in the modern world that cause Eve crisis. Chapter 2, ‘Eve’s Comfort,’ focuses on aspects of our world that give Eve comfort.

“The poems speak of God, spirit, the universe, Mother Nature, and the importance of our relationship to all of the above. They also speak of modern Western pop culture and its downfalls, the importance of the natural world, and the threat of technology to our primordial connections.”