Author Jeff Medeiros’s New Audiobook Garghoul

Tiverton, RI, June 06, 2024 — Jeff Medeiros, who has been enthralled by ghost stories and horror from a young age, has completed his new audiobook, “Garghoul”: a collection of short horror stories, recounting weird tales of the supernatural set in the distant past that weaves together elements of science fiction, mystery, and twisted humor.

Born in Newport, Rhode Island, author Jeff Medeiros has enjoyed reading ghost stories since he was a child, and even claims to have lived in several haunted locations. He spent part of his youth writing poetry, action adventure, science fiction, and song lyrics until he found his true niche in the horror genre. When not writing, the author enjoys spending time on his other passion, woodworking. Currently, the author resides in Tiverton with his wife, Stephanie, and his cat, Samwise.

“Ever get the midnight creeps? Ever find yourself in the thorny grip of mortal terror?” writes Medeiros. “Ever hear the tale of a woman who said when she was a child, a strange tree tried to eat her? Scarred for life and plagued by nightmares, she returns to her abandoned village to face her childhood fears. Meet Morty the Sly and he’ll introduce you to his ‘little lovelies’ and the curse of Newport. Or sail far and deep to a lonely island inhabited only by an eccentric seafarer and his unique nautical exhibits, just don’t get too close to the tanks. Read the story of the odd Silver Baden and the woodchipper. Sometimes, you must nip evil in the bud.

“Ever hear the legend of the terrifying Frogman of New Hampshire? Do you dare join the expedition up the mountain in the night? Don’t forget your camera and follow Claudius the cryptozoologist, but don’t be too rattled, for who fears a beast with no mouth to speak of? Hear the story of Gretta Garrabrandts, a brave young girl who took on a devastating and malevolent alien entity on her own. Meet a man with a dark and twisted mind, tortured by devilish dreams, cryptic whispers in the night, and the scratching within the walls.”