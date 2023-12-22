Author Jennine Donier’s New Book Nana’s Wacky Farm

Mead, WA, December 22, 2023 — Jennine Donier, a great-grandmother, award-winning poet, and wife of fifty-three years who grew up on a farm with a variety of livestock and myriad wild animal friends in rural Klickitat County, Washington and hails from a long line of gifted storytellers, has completed her new book, “Nana’s Wacky Farm”: a lighthearted rhyming tale sure to become a favorite for young readers.

The author shares, “This children’s book was written per the request of my grandchildren, whose first names are in this book. They wanted an adventurous, humorous story set on a farm, and thus, ‘Nana’s Wacky Farm’ came about. Alysha, Tamzi, Zariah, and Chase, are all first cousins. Tamzi and Zariah are sisters. Chase and Alysha are brother and sister. Halona LaFleur McMillan is the illustrator of this book and the sister of Tamzi and Zariah. This book is dedicated to all our grandchildren.”