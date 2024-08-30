Author Joe Calitri’s New Book, 2020 The YEAR the Earth Stood Still

Fort Worth, TX, August 30, 2024 –Joe Calitri, a seventy-two-year-old retiree from Massachusetts who has resided in Texas since 2016, has completed his new book, “2020: The YEAR the Earth Stood Still”: a critical examination of the transformative events that unfolded across America during 2020, delving into issues of government authority, societal fragmentation, and the erosion of individual freedoms in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Creative writing has been author Joe Calitri’s forte and passion, and his conservative commentaries have been published in newspapers, Internet blogs, and on social media platforms for decades. He has written two politically themed books, another detailing his career in law enforcement, and has produced three original music CDs. Calitri is motivated to continue expressing truth supported by evidence in his compositions and hopes to expand his reading and listening audience.

“Far too many people are cursed with short memories of even the most impactful events in human history,” writes Calitri. “The objective of ‘2020: The YEAR the Earth Stood Still’ is to prevent the monumental happenings during those 366 days from fading into the ash heap of antiquity. Focusing attention on the sources of this continuing saga is intended to keep alive the painful recollections of national and global government authoritarianism, the grief and suffering perpetrated by sinister egoists, and the ruination of so many innocent lives.”