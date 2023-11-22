Author John Christopher Yount’s New Book, The Survivor Trilogy

Chapel Hill, NC, November 22, 2023 — John Christopher Yount, a burn survivor, has completed his new book, “The Survivor Trilogy”: a collection of three moving dramas dedicated to burn survivors.

The first drama, a monologue called Blue Eyes of the Beholder or The Food Lion Blues, tells the story of a burn survivor who lost his wife in a house fire shortly after a marital spat over striving to get pregnant together. One day in line at the grocery store, this disillusioned accountant is questioned by a curious youth about his appearance, and through this encounter gets to know the boy’s mother, a recently separated single woman struggling with her finances during her divorce proceedings. The survivor is entranced by the inquisitive boy and his mother, who both have the radiant blue eyes of his deceased spouse. In the course of assisting this woman in resurrecting her financial situation as she distances herself from her estranged husband, the two fall in love, and life renews itself.

The second drama, Princess or The Ultra Joy of Doin’ Dishes, captures the conversation of a female burn survivor and her husband after a dinner party at their new home with another couple in the neighborhood. The woman, a successful professional who met her spouse after she had been injured, was eager to discuss how she felt awkward and self-conscious while engaging with the handsome young couple. Her husband is amorous and attentive, and the two lovers take time to process the experience and their reaction to this newly born Four Seasons dinner group while doing the dishes in the kitchen.

In the third drama called The Rising or Taking the Long Way to the Open Eye Café, a burn survivor meets the firefighter who saved him in the course of a therapy session years after he was rescued from the flames. The two men openly share their feelings and histories together, discussing how their personal experiences with tragedy had brought them to where they find themselves at the moment. The journey of the burn survivor leads away from anger and resentment to a new path in life. A bond between the two men is formed as they trace their lives away from the flames and discover how tragedy and heroism in former years have brought their lives together.

Author John Christopher Yount was born in New York City in 1967 and moved with his family to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in 1970. While living in Harrow in Greater London as a youth, Chris was badly scalded in an accident involving a large spill of boiling water. He had chosen a gift of a chemistry set from FAO Schwarz in London for his eleventh birthday, and in his enthusiasm during a simple experiment at the dining room table, Chris spilled boiling salt water over his abdomen and hands. Over time, he was fortunate to heal without surgery, yet the pain of that injury and the healing process remain a vivid memory to this day.

Chris graduated valedictorian from Chapel Hill High School in 1985 and attended Duke University on a full-tuition scholarship, graduating magna cum laude in 1991. He received his MSW from the UNC-CH School of Social Work in 2004 and worked as a clinical social worker and psychotherapist until he retired. During his career in social work, Chris worked for a time at the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Hospitals. The Survivor Trilogy was written in 2004 while he was an intern at the burn center during his second year of graduate school. This work was presented as a staged reading at the 2004 World Burn Congress hosted by UNC and the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The author and other burn survivors at this gathering read the manuscript to a receptive audience.

Chris’s love for the theater began at an early age. Throughout his school days, he was fortunate to have the opportunity to play many leading roles in school productions, mostly in the classics of American musical theater. Productions and vocal training in college were followed by work with the UNC Opera Workshop, local community theaters, and some professional work across North Carolina in musical theater and opera. Chris is also an experienced choral bass and publishes musical compositions at www.sheetmusicplus.com. Color Me, written in 1999, was his first published full-length drama. The Survivor Trilogy is his second published work and is dedicated to burn survivors everywhere.

Chris writes, “I never saw her alive again. I found her on the bathroom floor, lying next to the commode. I just remember the weight of her body as I carried her through the black smoke and the white-hot flames. The fact that I have been told she died from smoke inhalation and not the fire itself has never really helped me. She had smoked in bed before, but drinking was not like her, not like her at all. And so the carbon monoxide claimed her life after the despair, and the alcohol lulled her to sleep, and her lit cigarette fell from between her fingertips.”