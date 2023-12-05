Author John Marciniak’s New Book, The Illustrated Book of Halloween Vol 1

Lafayette, IN, December 05, 2023 — John Marciniak, born in 1944 in Detroit, Michigan, has completed his new book, “The Illustrated Book of Halloween Vol 1”: a collection of spooky and vibrant Halloween illustrations.

Author John Marciniak has a Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State University and was in the US Army in 1968 in the Central Highlands, Vietnam. For thirty-seven years, he worked as a Rehabilitation Therapist at Indiana State Hospital for the mentally and criminally ill.

The inspiration for the work came from the author’s wife, Debra, who decorates the living room for every Holiday. New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, July 4, Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Marciniak writes, “After observing her numerous decorations of witches, skeletons, Jack-o-lanterns, rats, cats, and bats. I began to see images in my head. I needed a hobby anyway. I was tired of watching Mr. Commercial for twelves minutes of a half hour T.V. program. The result is ‘The Illustrated Book of Halloween, Vol. I.’ Yes, I am a kitchen table artist.”