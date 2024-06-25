Author Kelvin Rankin’s New Book Rankin v. Rankin

Vicksburg, MS, June 25, 2024 –Kelvin Rankin, an Army veteran who holds two master’s degrees in divinity from Wesley Biblical Seminary and a joint degree in workforce education leadership from Mississippi and Alcorn State Universities, has completed his new book, “Rankin v. Rankin: A Male’s Perspective of an Elongated Divorce and Custody Fight(s) within the Mississippi Judicial System”: a riveting and candid exploration of the triumphs, biases, legalities, and “gray areas” inherent in contested divorces and parental custody disputes.

“Through the experience of the prementioned case and its articulation, men should be able to have a foundation to realistically understand an ensuing divorce or custody fight for themselves or provide effective support to a colleague,” writes Rankin. “Secondly, women who read this ‘case study’ should consider advocating for truth related to divorce and paternal rights as an ‘equal fight under the law,’ not intertwined with other social issues or a play in support of femineity. Although this published work is from a male’s perspective, both estranged husbands and wives, courts, and child advocacy institutions can glean knowledge from ‘Rankin v. Rankin’ by understanding parts of the previously unknown backstories.”