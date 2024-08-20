Author Lagerstroemia Min Huang’s New Book, Fu Xi Code

Monterey Park, CA, August 20, 2024 –– Lagerstroemia Min Huang, a practicing physician, has completed his new book, “Fu Xi Code”: a captivating work that encourages readers to follow the laws of nature God.

As an American with Chinese cultural background, author Lagerstroemia Min Huang is interested in comparative studies between the Eastern culture and the Western culture in addition to medical sciences. The author has tried to explore the fundamental issues in philosophy, humanity, and nature to understand the meaning of a human’s life and what should be the most comfortable relationship between an individual and all individuals within a whole. The author wrote comments in philosophical and ethical issues online for years. The author now is a full-time writer. Fu Xi Code is the author’s first book published.

Huang writes, “God’s creation is not a game of dice. According to what standard did God create? God has different interpretations in different national cultures and beliefs all over the world, including the Eastern culture and the Western culture. However, God in all cultures shares something in common: God has two abilities that humans can only dream of but never possess—immortality and supernatural powers. God is the creator or the creator God. Confucius mentioned God many times when he wrote the idioms and images in Zhou Yi or Book of Changes. Chinese culture, which is based on the Fu Xi 8 Trigrams Circle Chart and Fu Xi 64 Hexagrams Circle Chart, believes that God creates all things and beings in the universe according to the laws of nature. Real things are things; things have quality and energy. The virtual is an image, and the image is an illusion. Because of the existence of matter, the universe has the unity of form and content, and because of the existence of energy, the universe has the unity of stillness and motion. When people face the shameless and evil social reality of human nature, they still have the courage to live because of their vision of an illusory beautiful world. God created by Eastern and Western cultures have the dual characteristics of God and man. In the East, there are Fu Xi, Nu Wa, Emperor Yan, and Emperor Huang. In the West, there are Zeus, Apollo, Venus, Athena, Jesus, and Moses. God represents universal values. God conveys universal values to all mankind through the God created by mankind. This is to say that the prophets, saints, and sages awaken the conscience and good nature of all mankind. The universal values of God are the laws of nature. God has created things and beings according to the laws of nature. The laws of nature God are the truth, and the truth is the laws of nature God.”