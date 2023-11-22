Author Linda Lee’s New Book, T.J. Tangles with the Law

New York, NY, November 22, 2023 — Linda Lee, who has been writing stories since a very young age, has completed her new book, “T.J. Tangles with the Law”: a gripping story of a rancher who has his cattle stolen after selling them, and teams up with an FBI agent to find the perpetrators behind the crime.

Along with her husband, author Linda Lee moved from the Seattle area to the calmer Midwest, finding Missouri beautiful and the people friendly and kind. They have two grown children and ten assorted grandchildren. Besides writing, Linda enjoys reading other writers’ work of all kinds, quilting, and a little painting. She also loves the ocean, finding it fascinating and calming.

“TJ Larson has grown from the small freckled-faced boy used as the muse for the Tony Baloney children’s books into a strong handsome young man,” writes Linda. “TJ leaves his father’s horse ranch to manage the 5M, a ranch in Texas, one of the largest ranches in the state owned by his half brother, Clay Mathews, and his father, Colt Mathews. His task will be to help switch the ranch from cattle and horses to breeding fine working horses.

“With the sale of cattle setting up the perfect opportunity for rustling, Cody Mathews shows up to recuperate from wounds while working her job in law enforcement. She gets tangled up in the rustling case, pulling TJ along with her into all the excitement and danger. But can TJ keep his feelings for Cody as his half brother’s child from moving to dangerous ground and still keep her close so he can protect her?”