Author Lisa Dunn’s New Book, Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: Jingle Belle

Wolf Point, MT, December 06, 2023 –Lisa Dunn has completed her new book, “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: Jingle Belle”: a charming story that follows Uncle Santa and Mrs. Claus as they encounter a new, furry friend and eventually open up their hearts and home to her.

“Every Christmas season, Carrie and Marci organize an event for kids and animals to have their pictures taken with Uncle Santa,” writes Dunn. “This year, Emerie-Jo reaches out to Uncle Santa for help after she finds a small female kitten that needs a ‘furever’ home. Uncle Santa and Mrs. Claus decide to keep her and discover that Jingle Belle is a very smart and talented kitty.”

Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Dunn’s riveting tale will take readers on a magical journey as they witness how Emerie-Jo and Uncle Santa work with Jingle Belle to see what tricks she will do. Accompanied by colorful artwork to help bring Dunn’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to enjoy the thrilling adventures of Uncle Santa and Jingle Belle and want to revisit the exciting tale of this one-of-a-kind kitten over and over again.