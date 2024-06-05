Author Lori J. Brooks’s New Book The Heart of Nursing

Johnson City, TN, June 05, 2024 –– Lori J. Brooks, a retired nurse practitioner, currently residing in Tennessee, with over twenty years of experience in medical-surgical practice, has completed her new book, “The Heart of Nursing”: a compelling story based upon the author’s career in the nursing field that spans over two decades, revealing how her experiences with memorable patients helped to shape her and her views of the medical field.

In “The Heart of Nursing,” author Lori J. Brooks takes readers through the care of some of her more memorable patients throughout the years from a first-person perspective and shares the emotional and physical toll that patient care takes on care providers. From confused patients running down the halls with their chest tubes bouncing on the ground to the complex care of a dying patient, Lori provides insight into the world of nursing that few are privileged to view. Some of these stories are funny and will make you laugh out loud, others are heart-wrenchingly sad, and readers are invited to follow along as the author navigates through their care.

“This is a work of fiction, although it is based upon actual experiences in my nursing career,” writes Lori. “I have twenty-three years of experience as a registered nurse in one form or another, with seven years of that time taking care of patients in the hospital setting. Throughout the years, various patients have remained in my memory for one reason or another, most often for a memorable stay while in the hospital, and those are the stories that I have attempted to capture here. I have told many of these stories to my family and friends and finally decided to put pen to paper to record them once and for all.”