Author Martin Drews’s New Book, California San Quentin State Prison Death Row Art Book

Rockport, TX, December 28, 2023 — Martin Drews, a Washington State native who entered the California Department of Corrections system in 1984, subsequently charged with and convicted of the murder of a fellow inmate during a prison yard incident, and has been on Death Row while awaiting his appeal since 2007, has completed his new book, “California San Quentin State Prison Death Row Art Book”: a collection of poignant, disquieting, and sometimes horrifying drawings by the author and several other incarcerated artists convicted of capital crimes.

“San Quentin State Prison Death Row Art Book” gives an inside view through art and images by prisoners awaiting execution at San Quentin State Prison (death row). The body of work was generated by three death row prisoners and will show the general public art and images that are rarely seen before now. These prisoners who are awaiting execution open their minds, and you’ll see how some of these prisoners express some of their innermost thoughts through their art. These images are meant to give the general public a different perspective about death row prisoners. Here you will see their humanity reflected and depicted through images. You’ll see not only their twisted evil side, but also, you’ll see their pain, regret, despair, sadness, and even some joy; and in some cases, you’ll see their hopefulness come through in some of their art. The social impact of seeing art and images drawn by prisoners who are awaiting execution is a powerful and profound thing, which could prove to be useful in a number of disciplines dealing with human behavior.

Here the author-artist provides a unique perspective in that not only is he on death row, awaiting execution at San Quentin State Prison, but Martin Drews has direct contact with other artists on death row willing to provide artwork to be used in an art book generated by him.