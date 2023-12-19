Author Meighan Ammenwerth’s New Book In Plain Sight A Fontaine Novel Volume 1,

Davenport, FL, December 19, 2023 — Meighan Ammenwerth, an avid reader and writer of romantic comedies who currently lives in Davenport, Florida, with her loving husband and their mischievous Australian shepherd, has completed her new book, “In Plain Sight: A Fontaine Novel: Volume 1”: a gripping tale that finds two lifelong friends growing closer than ever before, discovering that maybe the time has come to give their potential romance a try.

Ammenwerth shares, “Ashton Fontaine and Skylar Cranston have known each other all of their lives. Their families are practically inseparable. Skylar has loved him since she was a child, but the inevitable trials of life seem to always be standing in their way. But even heartache and loss cannot keep the two of them apart. With a little time, exploration, family antics, and a dash of an ancestral mystery though, they finally have to open their eyes to the possibilities that they can no longer fight their destiny to be together.”