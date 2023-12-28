Author Nancy Lovejoy’s New Book, Emel and The Magical Rug

Baton Rouge, LA, December 28, 2023 –Nancy Lovejoy has completed her new book, “Emel and The Magical Rug”: a charming story of a young girl who works to help restore the magic rugs of the world and save people from those who wish to control and manipulate them to have all the power.

“Emel is a young girl who loves to play on a magical rug,” writes Lovejoy. “She knows she has to share the rug, but deep inside, she would like it all to herself. She begins to see the benefit (more playtime) of helping others create their own beautiful and magical rugs. But the evil weavers want to put a stop to that! Over time, Emel learns to sacrifice her playtime to help others, and in doing so, she finds herself happier than ever!

“She is on a journey of self-discovery, and so are the people of the world.”