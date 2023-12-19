Author Natalie Ball’s New Book Neiron Is Just Like Me

Locust Grove, GA, December 19, 2023 — Natalie Ball, who currently works as a district office school leader in metro Atlanta and a GriefShare leader at Relevant Church, as well as an adjunct professor at Mercer University in the Tift College of Education, has completed her new book, “Neiron Is Just Like Me,” an inspiring story of a young boy who grows up and overcomes the various obstacles of his life to achieve his dreams while helping improve the lives of those around him.

With over twenty-three years of experience in public education, author Natalie Ball’s passion is training educators through professional development. She is a devoted mother of three and received her undergraduate degree from Georgia State University and a PhD in educational leadership from Mercer University. At the age of twenty-one, she helped to raise her younger brother, Neiron, when both parents passed away before he was nine years old. With her love, support, and guidance, he later went on to receive a football scholarship to the University of Florida, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree.

Neiron was drafted in the National Football League in 2015 by the Oakland Raiders, but passed in 2019 after being hospitalized for almost a year. During this time, Natalie fought for good health care and raised awareness about his health issues, and eventually became inspired to write a children’s book about his life. She established the Neiron Ball Legacy Foundation and Scholarship in honor of her little brother, who is a beacon of hope for children who struggle against all odds and persevere through life-altering obstacles.

“‘Neiron Is Just Like Me’ is a journey through the life of an orphan who was raised by an untraditional family,” writes Natalie. “Neiron is an athlete who goes on to graduate from college and obtain his dream of becoming a professional football player. Plagued by a serious health issue, AVM, Neiron overcomes this obstacle and reaches his goals. This book is an encouraging story for all kids who are struggling with overcoming trauma at a young age. Neiron exemplifies resilience and courage in the face of life-altering circumstances.”