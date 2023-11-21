Author Randy Pagel’s New Book, Daniel the Dragon Saves the Day

Milwaukee, WI, November 21, 2023 –Randy Pagel, who has been drawing since he was about six years old, has completed his new book, “Daniel the Dragon Saves the Day”: an educational children’s book that helps to make learning the alphabet fun and engaging.

Author Randy Pagel was always interested in art at an early age. Randy started drawing comic pages at an early age and eventually started to paint in a variety of mediums including pencil, watercolor, ink, oil paints, and acrylic paints. Randy loves painting nature scenery and wildlife. It came very naturally at a young age, and he had no previous schooling in this area.

Randy has taught art for a while mainly to friends and family, and he loves helping people learn. It is very rewarding. Randy is now in the process of having art shows to get his paintings exposed to the public.

Randy writes, “And they also cooked…hotdogs, hamburgers, and popped popcorn on the fire. They were very Grateful for everything and had a Great time.”

Published by Page Publishing, Randy Pagel’s imaginative tale inspires a love of learning in young readers and listeners from an early age.

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Daniel the Dragon Saves the Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.