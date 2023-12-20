Author Rudy Reyes’s New Book The Tamale Letter

Katy, TX, December 20, 2023 — Rudy Reyes, a prolific author and the oldest of four children, has completed his new book, “The Tamale Letter”: a gripping tale that documents the true story of the author’s family, spanning three generations of the Reyes family as they banned together in order to build a loving home and survive the struggles of early 1900s America.

“My book, ‘The Tamale Letter,’ is based on a true history of my family over three generations,” writes Reyes. “My grandfather, Anastacio Reyes, was an orphan at the age of 10 in Mexico. He drifted from other family members who did not have the financial means nor room to raise another child. He never received an education and could barely read or write.

“At the age of twelve years old, he worked as a storekeeper’s assistant for two years. At the age of fourteen year he migrated to the United States with a caravan of migrant workers. He worked odd jobs like making fire pits to cook food, working the fields and cleaning dishes. As he got older, he worked for Southern Pacific Railroad, laying down railroad tracks. At eighteen years old, he met my grandmother Maria Gabino. And after a short courtship they married and raised five children, one being my father, Rudy Reyes.

“The new Reyes family grew up in Houston during the Great Depression Era and through World War 2. Both our grandfather and grandmother were a loving and Christian family who taught their five children how to treat each other and eventually their families as they got married. The title of my book, ‘The Tamale Letter,’ came from an actual letter our aunt Mary Allice, the youngest of the five children wrote to her older brother, Jesse Reyes who was at the Battle of the Bulge.”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rudy Reyes’s new book is a powerful story of one family’s resistance and determination in the face of opposition and, and how they managed to survive through devastating financial and geo-political world events. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Reyes shares his story to both honor his family and leave behind a lasting legacy and reveal that with God and family by their side, readers can weather anything that life throws their way.

Readers can purchase "The Tamale Letter" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

