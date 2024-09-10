Author Sandra L. Lambert’s New Book, Where Do Old Stuffed Animals Go

Bonneville, MS, September 10, 2024 — Sandra L. Lambert, who was born and raised in the rural South and began writing stories at a young age, has completed her new book, “Where Do Old Stuffed Animals Go? (When They Die)”: a touching story that addresses themes of growth, loss, and enduring love through the eyes of a young boy and his cherished teddy bear.

“The story begins with the birth of a baby who is named Sawyer,” writes Lambert. “He grows from a baby into a young boy. Sawyer receives a special teddy bear as a gift when he is born. Sawyer names his bear Buddy. Buddy is different from most bears. Although his appearance seems to be a bit strange, Sawyer believes Buddy is perfect for him. The two become very close. Many fun adventures are had by the boy and his bear. They play together, eat, and even sleep together. As Sawyer grows, he is faced with some sad and confusing times. He seeks answers to questions that he may not understand. A sweet surprise brings this book to an end!”