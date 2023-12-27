Author Sharon Mcmullen’s New Book, My Poetry Soul

Atlanta, GA, December 27, 2023 — Sharon McMullen, the daughter of a pastor and missionary who began journaling at a young age and eventually turned towards writing poetry, has completed her new book, “My Poetry Soul”: a gripping and powerful collection of poems designed to uplift readers and help them realize the incredible love and connections within their own lives, guiding them through life’s struggles back towards the light.

“I have an unconditional love which I know was imparted to me from my mother and the demonstrated love she had for me and my siblings,” writes McMullen. “My mother’s journey caused her to observe many indifferences; she never changed, her love was unconditional. This book of poems is my way of sharing, through poetry, the love my mother gave to me. I may have been the different child out of the eleven children; not‎ ever‎ did‎ she‎ once make‎ me‎ feel‎ I‎ didn’t‎ matter.

“In this book, ‘My Poetry Soul’ brings to light that no‎ matter‎ what,‎ where,‎ when,‎ why,‎ or‎ how,‎ I’m‎ included,‎ and‎ I‎ want‎ you‎ to feel‎ the‎ stories‎ of‎ my‎ love’s‎ journey. I believe there is a poem that you will connect to, whether in‎ moments‎ of‎ sadness,‎ health,‎ wealth,‎ achievements,‎ even‎ death,‎ no‎ matter‎ the‎ love‎ language‎ we‎ speak‎, always‎ matters.‎ I hope that something that ‘My Poetry Soul’ has written touches someone’s life and encourages you.”