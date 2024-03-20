Author Steve Foley’s New Book Droplets for the Soul

Huntington Beach, CA, March 20, 2024 — Steve Foley has completed his new book, “Droplets for the Soul”: an action-packed science fiction novel that introduces Adabelle, a young teenage girl living under abusive parents, who discovers the truth. Together with a group of her fellow teenagers and help from an unlikely source, Adabelle must battle her creators for the right to live up to her true potential.

Author Steve Foley is a filmmaker, writer, producer, and the creator of “The Fantasmagorium Show,” a pop-culture entertainment and movie news podcast network, where he co-hosts and produces both daily and weekly shows and manages its website. Steve has written “Let’s All Go to the Lobby, A Sweet History of Concessions at the Movies,” and the short story “The Fallen.” “Droplets for the Soul” is Steve Foley’s first novel.

Foley writes, “We have been lied to all our lives. When I say ‘all our lives,’ I don’t mean individual lives. I mean that our collective existence is a lie. It has always been a lie. I might not live for long once I let this out there. They are watching. They watch every step that we take, direct our ways, and lead us onto paths where they want us to tread. I know all about this. I have seen, right to the very beginning, before everything began, before the first human came to earth. I have seen all of these, and I am very afraid.”

He continues, “If you are reading this, I plead with you to keep this safe, for it is from these things that I have written that humanity shall rise above the people, pinning them down. If you are reading this, it means that I am dead, but I have left for you a big lamp to light your way and lead you down to the right part.”