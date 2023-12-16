Author Susan Jonason’s New Book I Knew Men

Bangor, ME, December 16, 2023 –Susan Jonason, a classically trained pianist who teaches and performs, as well as owns and manages her own independent consultancy, has completed her new book, “I Knew Men”: a thought-provoking novel of a young woman whose life is forever changed when she is catapulted from her small hometown into the limelight, all while falling for her idol.

“Anna Frazier is about to go from her quiet midwestern home life to a worldwide stage, thanks to the unexpected arrival of Chris Newman – latest teen heartthrob and youngest brother of her singing idols, the New Men,” writes Jonason.

“Through Chris, Anna is introduced to fame, fortune, and love. But can love survive under the spotlight? Does music heal all wounds, even the deepest ones?”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Susan Jonason’s engaging tale was inspired during long cold winter nights in northern Minnesota where the author and a school friend would come up with dramatic stories starring themselves in the arms of whoever the 1970s teen idol of the day happened to be. Packed with laughter, fame, death, deceit, self-healing, and love, “I Knew Men” is an unforgettable, character-driven experience that readers won’t want to miss.

