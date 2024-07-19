Author Ted O. Padgett’s New Book, Vega Simple Speaking Steps

Seymour, TN, July 19, 2024 — Ted O. Padgett, who holds a bachelor of arts from Carson-Newman University, a master of divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and a doctor of ministry from Luther Rice Theological Seminary, has completed his new book, “Vega: Simple Speaking Steps”: a transformative guide that equips readers with essential tools for effective communication and overcoming public speaking fears utilizing an effective methodology designed by the author to help individuals of all backgrounds and abilities succeed in any speaking scenario.

After serving twelve years with the Navy and fourteen years with the Marines, author Ted O. Padgett retired from the military as a lieutenant-commander. His military service included the Cuban Crisis, four Vietnam tours, and the Desert Storm conflict. He received twenty-two military medals and ribbons including the Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Meritorious Citation, Vietnam Combat Medal, and other military medals. Now retired, Padgett continues to write, teach, preach, speak, and travel with his wife for over sixty years.

“My reason for writing this book concerning speaking is to present my four basic steps to help others as they speak!” writes Padgett. “‘VEGA,’ the title of this book, comes from the name of one of the brightest stars in our universal galaxy. It is the ‘alpha star’ of the planet Mercury constellation; it is also the brightest star in the northern Lyra group of stars. So Vega is a bright star! 1 This book will use the term ‘VEGA’ as an acronym to present my four steps for speaking. For example: V stands for the word ‘voice,’ E stands for ‘eye contact,’ G stands for ‘gestures,’ and A stands for ‘attitude.’ These four words will form the simple steps to help anyone speak like a star! Vega is a star!

“It is my hope and desire that these simple steps for speaking will assist anyone as they speak and/or strive to communicate with others. These steps have been used by me for over fifty years to have a very successful career as a speaker. It has been in my heart to write this manuscript on speaking to show that anyone can overcome their fear of speaking in front of others by using my simple steps called ‘VEGA!’”