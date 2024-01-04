Author Tom Kleckner’s New Book My Daddy’s Hat

Kutztown, PA, January 04, 2024 — Tom Kleckner, who has been writing for family and friends for over forty years, has completed his new book, “My Daddy’s Hat”: a silly and cheerful children’s story about how a little girl inadvertently launches an intra-family rivalry that would last for years.

Author Tom Kleckner finds inspiration in everything from the wonders of creation to the contents of a kitchen junk drawer. Based on actual events, he shares this adventure, which fueled a family rivalry that continues to this day. Whether readers bleed blue and white or blue and gold, he hopes they enjoy the adventure.