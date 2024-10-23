Auxilo announces ‘Direct Funding’ scheme for Education Institutions

The Education Institutional Loan (EIL) business segment of Auxilo Finserve has announced that it has launched a ‘Direct Funding’ scheme to help schools and educational institutions reach out directly to them for fund requirements for facility development.

Under the ‘Direct Funding’ scheme, Auxilo Finserve Private Limited will offer a 25% discount on the processing fees to schools and educational institutions that reach out to them directly through their website, www.auxilo.com. This offer is available across India.

“Educational institutions, such as schools and colleges, require funding to improve and upgrade their infrastructure, adopt the best teaching practices, and foster a conducive learning environment. We are proud to partner with schools across India, providing them with financial resources to help build state-of-the-art teaching facilities” informed Neeraj Saxena, MD & Chief Executive Officer, Auxilo Finserve.

The Auxilo EIL business segment provides financial support to education institutes like play/pre-schools, K-12 schools, boarding schools, colleges, universities, vocational colleges, and institutions focusing on skill-based training and coaching institutes.

With the introduction of the New Education Policy 2020, schools need to upscale their infrastructure to include digital infrastructure, laboratories, libraries, sanitation, and sports capabilities among other requirements to provide all-round development avenues to the students.

Padmavathi S C, Secretary, Sri Sai Baba Education Trust, Bengaluru informed “Our vision was to create a 21st-century learning environment, and Auxilo’s funding made it possible. They offered a tailored solution that perfectly matched our school’s growth ambitions”.

Auxilo EIL business has a strong presence across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu in southern India. The company has started providing loans in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in western and northern India.

“Auxilo didn’t just provide us with funding; they truly understood our long-term goals. Their flexible financial solutions allowed us to build state-of-the-art facilities” informed Giriswamy M.V., Secretary, S.V.S. Educational Trust, Bengaluru.

“We will provide finance to education institutes to meet their requirements across capacity enhancement, purchase of land for expansion of premises, upgradation of teaching facilities, and for replacement of high-cost debt” added Mr. Neeraj Sharma, Chief Business Officer – Education Institution Loans, Auxilo Finserve.

Auxilo Finserve plans to provide financial support to over 10,000 schools in the coming 5 years.