Baats presents The Pleasure Trunk’s Second Edition of Kolkata’s premium Lifestyle Exhibition

Kolkata, 6th November 2023: Narayana IIT-JEE / NEET / Foundation Coaching Academy, Kolkata, proudly celebrates the Narayana Scholastic Aptitude Test (NSAT) Success Meet today. With an impressive legacy of empowering students and fostering academic excellence, the 18th Edition of NSAT 2023 was launched on July 30, 2023. It is a highly successful annual examination that aims to motivate, reward, and nurture the academic talents of young students across the nation. The test serves as a platform for students from classes 7th to 11th (Science) to compete at the national level by testing their knowledge, critical thinking skills, and problem-solving abilities among their peer group. In 2023, over 1.5 lakh students appeared for the examination in India and over 3600 students have registered from West Bengal. The result was declared on November 2, 2023, and today through NSAT Success Meet all topper students who have secured a place in the all-India rank and are eligible for cash rewards plus scholarships are being felicitated.

NSAT 2023 offers cash awards of over Rs. 1 crore, rewarding exceptional talent and motivating students to strive for excellence. With a wide reach covering 300+ cities in India, NSAT 2023 aimed to touch the lives of students from diverse backgrounds, providing them with a chance to shine on a national platform.

This year, NSAT 2023 was conducted in both online (8th to 12th October 2023) and offline (1st October / 15th October / 29th October 2023) modes, ensuring convenience and accessibility for all participants. Students chose the mode that suited them best, allowing them to perform at their optimal level.

The students who secured top places in All-India ranks were felicitated today at Narayana IIT-JEE / NEET / Foundation Coaching Academy, Kolkata. Toppers were given the results, certificates, and awards and they were updated about the cash rewards and scholarships they will get from the academy.