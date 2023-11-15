Bachpan Play School Celebrates Children’s Day with Joy Across All Branches

New Delhi, 15 November 2023: Bachpan Play School, a leading name in early childhood education, embraced the spirit of Children’s Day with boundless joy and enthusiasm across all its branches. The celebration, held on 14th November, aimed to create a memorable and engaging experience for the little ones in the nurturing environment of Bachpan.

Highlights of the Children’s Day Celebration:

Fun and Frolic: Children at Bachpan Play School were greeted with an atmosphere filled with laughter, joy, and an abundance of exciting activities specially curated for the occasion.

Creative Workshops: Across all branches, children engaged in creative workshops, fostering their artistic expression. From painting and craft sessions to storytelling, the activities were designed to ignite their imagination and creativity.

Cultural Performances: To celebrate the diversity and talent among the little ones, Bachpan organized cultural performances, where children showcased their talents through dance, music, and drama.

Interactive Learning: Children’s Day at Bachpan Play School was not just about festivities; it was an opportunity for interactive learning. Educational games and activities were seamlessly integrated into the celebration, promoting both fun and learning.

Cake Cutting and Special Treats: Every child at Bachpan was treated with special surprises and treats, making their day even more delightful. The school took extra measures to ensure that the celebrations were not just entertaining but also safe and memorable.