Bangaru talli Program Ignites Unstoppable Spirit of Determination Among Students at Devnar Blind School

8th Aug 2024 Hyderabad, Telangana, India Girls have proven their capabilities globally, often excelling when given the right opportunities and resources. However, in many parts of India, girls still lack access to education despite their inherent right to it. To tackle this significant issue, BBG Bangaru Talli has been dedicated to empowering girls through education in rural and remote areas.

Bangaru Talli’s mission is ambitious: to empower 2 million girls through education by 2040. BBG takes pride in having positively impacted the lives of approximately 170,000 girls in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through its initiatives.

In honor of Chairman and Managing Director Mr. M.V. Mallikarjun Reddy’s birthday, Bangaru talli organized a motivational event, “Prerana”, at Devnar Blind School in Begumpet. The program aimed to kindle determination and resilience among the students, encouraging them to face challenges with unwavering vision and strength.

Designed to promote girl child empowerment, the program focused on building confidence, self-esteem, and leadership skills. Experts like Ms. Neeraja Ankapalli and Mrs. Kasturi Usha led interactive sessions covering goal-setting, overcoming obstacles, and the importance of education.

Mr. Mallikarjun Reddy highlighted the critical role of inclusive education and equal opportunities, stating, “Empowering the girl child is crucial for a harmonious and progressive society. I am proud to see these bright minds shine despite their challenges.”

The enthusiasm and determination of the students at Devnar Blind School left a lasting impression on all attendees. The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and a renewed pledge to continue supporting the noble cause of empowering the girl child.

The Bangaru talli program is a testament to the dedication to empowering marginalized communities and fostering inclusive growth that drives positive societal change.