Kolkata, March 18th, 2024: Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with Guru Nanak Institute of Technology a JIS Group Educational Initiative, successfully hosted the 13th edition of The Bengal Chamber’s Technology Quiz-Inter College Quiz Fest on March 16, 2024, at the GNIT Campus in Kolkata. The event, facilitated by experienced Quiz Masters Mr. Auritro Chowdhury and Mr. Kinshuk Biswas, attracted participation from various colleges.

Colleges which participated included IIT Kharagpur; NIT Jamshedpur; IIM Calcutta; Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal; KIIT University; Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata; Techno International, New Town and many more. After a challenging competition, Arnab Mandal and Piyush Kedia from IIM Calcutta emerged as the winners, with Rohan Jayanti and Anuarg Samantaray from KiiT University, Bhubaneswar as the first runners-up, Ayush Sharma and Shobhyam Chakravarty from IIT Kharagpur as the second runners-up. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 100 teams and over 200 students, who were engaged in a stimulating and competitive environment. The initiative aimed to reignite the passion for quizzing among the youth, emphasising their importance as future leaders.