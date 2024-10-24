Bhopal Emerging as a Promising Destination for International Education

Madhya Pradesh is home to some of the finest educational institutions of national importance. The state is also steadily gaining recognition for institutes in specialized fields such as sports, law, medicine, architecture, and design among others; significantly contributing to the educational landscape of the region.

As the capital of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal has over the years become a centre of governance, policy and modern development; and is now starting to reflect the state’s commitment to enhancing quality education and making it globally competitive. With the execution of NEP 2020; newer perspectives on a holistic educational ecosystem, multidisciplinary learning methods, collaboration with foreign institutions and investing in infrastructure development have been fundamental in the growth of educational establishments in the city. National Institute of Design, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Indian Institute of Forest Management, Cultural centres like Bharat Bhavan, School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), National Judicial Academy, Sports Authority of India and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have been contributing to the growing reputation of educational experiences in Bhopal.

It is not only higher education; the city is also becoming a prime choice for schooling. A notable example is the establishment of Shrewsbury International School India, the first Indian campus of the esteemed Shrewsbury School UK. The school is set to be built on a sprawling 150-acre site in Bhopal.

Shrewsbury International School India brings not just a rigorous academic curriculum, but more than 20 indoor and outdoor sports; including Indoor Rowing, Scuba Diving, and Fencing for the first time in the country along with diplomas in disciplines such as music and dramatics in collaboration with Trinity College London.

What makes Bhopal a promising destination for international education is its lower operational cost and affordable living expenses. This conducive environment attracts both educators and entrepreneurs seeking to implement new ideas without the financial pressures often faced in larger metropolitan areas. As the demand for global education rises among students and families, Bhopal is well-positioned to fulfill these aspirations with the establishment of international institutes such as Shrewsbury India. In addition, with established educational boards such as CBSE and ICSE already present in the city, a new boarding school like Shrewsbury can stand out by offering the esteemed British National Curriculum.

According to ANI, Raja Bhoj Airport that services Bhopal commenced 24-hour operations this month onwards. With more than 200 weekly flights, the city connects directly to nine domestic destinations and plans to increase to more than 250 by the end of 2024. With a similar vision to boost passenger service and enhance connectivity, the Airport Authority of India has asked airlines to start international operations from Bhopal to countries in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, according to a Times of India report.

Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Founder and President of the Board of Management at Shrewsbury International School India remarks, “Bhopal boasts excellent connectivity to major cities across the country. Its central location makes it accessible for students from various regions, reducing travel time for families. Unlike many boarding schools situated far from transportation hubs, the Shrewsbury India campus is located at a convenient 30-minute driving distance from Raja Bhoj International Airport, Bhopal”

On the other hand, the city’s consistent efforts towards urban planning and environmental conservation enhance its appeal as a favourable place to live. In fact, in the Swachh Survekshan 2023 rankings, Bhopal proudly secured a place among the top five cleanest cities in India.

Moreover, it enjoys a moderate climate compared to other parts of India and experiences three distinct seasons each year. In terms of air quality, Bhopal has consistently reported lower pollution levels compared to metropolitan cities.

These factors can play a key role in stimulating a child’s overall well-being. Easy access to green spaces and parks supported by moderate weather conditions encourage outdoor play, thereby facilitating increased physical exercise and social interactions among children. Additionally, the city’s lower pollution levels contribute to better respiratory health, making Bhopal a nurturing place for children to thrive.

Shrewsbury India’s verdant campus will significantly complement Bhopal’s reputation as a green city, perfectly aligning with the city’s commitment to nature and sustainability. With its lush grounds featuring over 1,00,000 fruit-bearing and flowering plants and trees, the school will not only provide a beautiful environment for learning but also contribute to the city’s biodiversity.

In addition, Bhopal’s rich history and cultural heritage create a vibrant backdrop for institutes such as Shrewsbury International School India. The institute aims to integrate India’s unique communal spirit with its own 472-year legacy, creating an educational environment that is both grounded in tradition and open to global perspectives.

Mr. Gupta adds, “With its historical and cultural significance along with its growing focus on international education, Bhopal is a natural fit for the 472-year legacy of the Shrewsbury brand.”