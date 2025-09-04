BML Munjal University records strong placement outcomes for MBA and B.Tech Batches; Highest Package touches ₹59.35 LPA

New Delhi, September 04, 2025: BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, has announced strong placement results for its MBA and B.Tech batches, reflecting the university’s strong connect with industry and its focus on future-ready education. With rising interest from leading corporates and new-age startups, the university has recorded promising placement statistics across both streams.

For the MBA batch of 2023-25 and B. Tech batch of 2021-25 BMU achieved an impressive placement rate of 90%. The highest package offered in these cohorts touched ₹59.35LPA (offered by Uber Technologies).

Over 200 companies participated in the placement process across both streams, ranging from large corporates to emerging startups.

Key recruiters for MBA included Accenture, Alvaraz & Marsal, ANZ, Deloitte US, Euromonitor, FactSet, KPMG, Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai, Axis Bank, BNY Mellon, Bain Capability Network, Dabur, CRISIL, Federal Bank, IDBI, Bluestone, S&P Global, and PolicyBazaar among others.

Key recruiters for B.Tech, major recruiters included Deloitte US, ServiceNow, Josh Technology Group, Spartan System, Centific, ConsultAdd, Zigram, Cvent, Cognizant, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Technologies, Hero Housing Finance, KPMG, M1Exchange, OneBanc to name a few.

The presence of high-growth startups and innovation-led firms further reflects BMU’s growing reputation as a hub for entrepreneurship and practical learning. BMU’s learning model places strong emphasis on hands-on exposure, cross-disciplinary collaboration, and solving real-world business and technology challenges, qualities that recruiters find increasingly valuable.

Echoing this, Mr. Santanil Dasgupta, Senior Director – Career Guidance & Development centre, BML Munjal University, said, “The diversity and quality of recruiters this year highlight the growing confidence of industry in BMU’s talent. We’ve focused heavily on practical training, mentoring, and industry linkages, and that’s clearly reflected in the strong outcomes for our students.”

Ms. Mashal Dhawan, CEO, SEW Asia, said, “It was a true privilege to visit BMU and engage with such an inspiring ecosystem of learning and innovation. We were deeply impressed by the dedication of the University leadership team, and the energy, curiosity, and potential of the students. The commitment of the entire academic community to nurturing bright minds and future leaders was truly evident throughout our visit. BMU is clearly on a growth journey with a bold vision, and we are confident its students will continue to make meaningful impact in the industry and beyond. We look forward to deepening our collaboration and being part of this journey of excellence”.

BMU has recently announced partnership with the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego), one of the world’s leading public research universities, to build global academic bridges, create research opportunities and equip Indian students for the future. The two institutions will co-develop programmes in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Innovation, Medtech, and Entrepreneurship.

Built on the pillars of innovation, entrepreneurship, social impact, and industry integration, BMU continues to create opportunities for students through close collaboration with corporate leaders, startup founders, and innovation partners. The university’s initiatives like Sankalp and Mera Business also offer students the chance to make a positive impact on communities, reinforcing its vision of producing responsible and future-ready professionals. With recruiters returning year-on-year and offering higher roles and packages, the university remains a preferred choice for employers seeking future-ready professionals.