Bogga’s Newly Released My Walk With God and Beyond

New York, NY, November 23, 2023 — “My Walk With God and Beyond”: a compelling celebration of all God has provided. “My Walk With God and Beyond” is the creation of published author Bogga, as she is affectionally called by her grandchildren, was born in northern New Jersey. At the age of ten, her family relocated to central New Jersey to improve the family’s economic situation. Being the creative type, after graduating high school, she attended Wilfred Beauty Academy and became a hairdresser. She was determined to be independent and make her own way.

When Congress authorized troop deployment to Vietnam, she married her high school sweetheart before he was deployed. Over the years, she worked several jobs, which included managerial positions.

She later remarried and retired. Bogga has two grown daughters, both doctors, and currently resides in North Carolina to be close to her younger daughter and enjoy her grandchildren.

Bogga shares, “This book was written to honor God. God always walked with me through the trials and tribulations that most people don’t experience in a lifetime. He’s shown me things to get through many of life’s difficult decisions. God was there even when I was alone and confused, not knowing which way to go.

“The deeper I let him into my soul, the more I heard from him through the Holy Spirit. He sends messages to you, but you must be open to them. You will learn to accept the things that happen to you and know he is there to get you through them. Just ask him.

“Matthew 7:7–8 says, ‘Ask and it will be given to you, Seek and you will find, Knock and the door will be opened.’

“God chooses the most unlikely people to get his Word out. I have always known God in my life. As a young girl, I had problems with reading and phonics. Who would have ever thought God would choose me to tell my story about him?

“Come learn of my amazing journey with God and the things I’ve seen and heard.”