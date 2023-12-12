BrainyBearStore.com launches affordable monthly subscription boxes for early childhood education

National, 12th December, 23 — Early childhood is a critical period for brain development, laying the foundation for a child’s cognitive, emotional, and social well-being. BrainyBearStore.com, a premier online destination for educational toys and resources, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated monthly subscription boxes designed for early childhood education. These engaging boxes cater to children between 0-2 years, committed to providing a fun and enriching learning experience for the youngest minds.

The ubiquity of technology has paved the way for innovative parenting strategies, where smartphones serve as versatile platforms for educational, recreational, and bonding activities. This resulted in an increasing number of screen-time damages in early childhood across the Globe. Engaging children with toys that focus on brain development and skills not only provides a healthy alternative to screen time but also offers numerous benefits for holistic development. Brainy Bear’s vision behind launching the range was to unleash the creativity of the kids and build their essential skills which will also help them in the future.

With a vision to provide screen-free childhood, Brainy Bear has launched their new subscription box at INR 1325, each box comprises 5 to 6 age-appropriate activities tailored to hone different skills, facilitating the achievement of developmental milestones and introducing different skills like color creativity, phonics, art and craft Kits and different forms of brain-boosting puzzles in early years.

Emphasizing the importance of fine motor, gross motor, and cognitive skills for young learners, BrainyBearStore.com offers handcrafted, non-toxic, and plastic-free toys, all with international CE certification. The products adhere to the standards set by ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education), as prescribed by the UN and the National Education Policy 2020.

Curated under the expert guidance of Dr. Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, Founder of Brainy Bear Preschools, Vice President of the Early Childhood Association, and a renowned parenting coach. Elaborating on the launch, Dr. Pallavi said, “It is a well-known fact that 80% of the brain develops by the age of 3, but this golden window of opportunity is often neglected by young parents due to a lack of information or lack of relevant learning tools. Identifying the gap, we are thrilled to introduce the new product range of BrainyBearStore.com to reinforce a different and effective way of learning from an early age. Our mission is to inspire a love for learning in children by providing access to top-quality educational toys and resources.”

BrainyBearStore.com is a curated space for those seeking high-quality educational toys, games, and resources that transform learning into an enjoyable adventure for kids. The platform features a thoughtfully selected array of products crafted to enhance motor skills, stimulate curiosity, foster creativity, and promote cognitive development in children aged 0-2 years. BrainyBearStore.com has already catered to more than 1lakh customers since its inception. From educational flashcards to pincer grip development activities, building hand dexterity activities, language and early math/numeracy, art & craft, and DIY activities, the platform supports early-age development comprehensively. These activity kits are also an invaluable resource for parent-toddler programs.