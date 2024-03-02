Breaking Barriers: How an Atlantic City Native Defied the Odds to Publish 10 Books in 3 Years

Sicklerville, NJ, March 02, 2024 –The seasons are about to change and we’ll be gearing up for springtime fun. But that doesn’t mean your winter reading needs to stop.

Next week marks Read An eBook Week. People are encouraged to grab their Kindle Nooks and immersed themselves into the latest releases.

Atlantic City Native and Award-Winning Author, Tamika M. Murray published her 11th book, “Put Down the Phone, Picked Up the Pen: How I Wrote 10 Books in 3 Years just in time for this important week for book lovers. Her latest nonfiction eBook is full of resourceful tips for starting the manuscript writing process but achieving authorship of multiple books.

Tamika’s no stranger to adversity or breaking barriers. She was raised by her single mother and maternal grandparents in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City. However, she’s gone on to hold two degrees, teach as an Adjunct English Instructor at Atlantic Cape Community College, and pursue her writing dreams after losing her mother unexpectedly Thanksgiving weekend of 2016.

Her road to becoming an author and writer was full of twists and turns, especially as a woman of color. In fact, only 10,727 black authors and writers are registered in the US as of 2020. Black authors make up only six percent of all US authors.

Therefore, releasing her 11th book is quite an accomplishment for this self-proclaimed Jackie-Of-All-Trades. Not only is Ms. Murray a seasoned author and writer, she holds a BA and BSW from Stockton University. She is also building her company Mystical Fire Ascension Life Coaching. Plus, she’s an astrologer, intuitive oracle card reader, and public speaker.

But if you want to chat about classic films, the MCU and Star Wars she’s always open for that type of fun.

Yet the theme of Ms. Murray’s life isn’t merely films and writing. She truly cares about helping people. “If there is something you want to say, write about it. Don’t worry if you’ll have an audience.”

Self-Published by Tamika M. Murray, her new eBook offers honest yet insightful suggestions for readers desiring to begin their writing journey and possibly publish multiple books quickly.

Consumers can purchase Put Down the Phone, Picked Up the Pen: How I Wrote 10 Book in 3 Years on PayHip.com. Her other books are are available on Amazon.com and other online retailers.