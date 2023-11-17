Brillio Enables Hejamady Kodi School to Achieve 100% Pass Percentage in Karnataka Secondary State Board Examination

Bengaluru ─ November 17 2023 ─ Helped by academic and infrastructure support from leading digital transformation services provider Brillio over the last six years, Vidya Prasara distinction of achieving a 100% pass percentage in the Karnataka Secondary State Board Examination for 2022-23. VPVMS also secured the top position among 77 schools in the Udupi education block. Notably, this was VPVMS’ very first batch of class 10 students.

As part of its “Bringing Smiles” programme focused on fostering STEM education and career development among underserved children, Brillio has been supporting VPVMS since 2017 through digital learning and STEM initiatives, including the establishment of digital classrooms, STEM and computer labs, a tablet-based learning programme, and comprehensive digital literacy initiatives. In addition, Brillio’s employee volunteers have also been conducting online teaching sessions for the students. All these have made learning more interactive and effective for children while empowering teachers with advanced

teaching tools.

The school’s spectacular results validated the joint commitment and efforts of VPVMS and Brillio. Of the eight students of VPVMS who scored more than 90% marks, Keerthana, the daughter of a fisherman, secured the top position in the school with 98.5% marks. As many as 64% of the students scored more than 60% marks to pass with first class.

As part of its commitment to advancing education, especially for girls, Brillio has instituted scholarships for JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) entrance coaching to empower students to pursue careers in engineering and medicine. These scholarships were awarded to six meritorious female students of VPVMS who scored more than 90% marks in the board examination to secure distinction.

Abhishek Ranjan, Senior Director and Global Head of Sustainability, at Brillio, said, “We, at Brillio, are thrilled with the performance of VPVMS. I had first interacted with the school back in 2017 when they had only the primary section. Over the past six years, devoted VPVMS teachers and Brillio volunteers worked hard to equip the school with everything it needed to provide quality education. We supported the school’s learning infrastructure and regularly engaged with the students. Our association with VPVMS still continues, and we are hoping that the partnership will become a template for sustainable quality education in underserved schools.” Ms. Rajeshwari S. Karkera, Headmistress of Vidya Prasara Vidya Mandira School, said: “I wish to express our deepest appreciation for the sustained help that Brillio has provided to our humble school. As the headmistress of Vidya Prasara Vidya Mandira School, I am privileged to have witnessed first-hand the difference made by Brillio. Our school serves a community where resources are scarce, dreams often go unfulfilled, and education is considered a luxury. It is often a struggle to meet even the most basic requirements of our students. Brillio’s commitment to making a difference in our community is remarkable and has allowed us to breathe new life into our school. Brillio’s deep and ongoing involvement with our school has instilled a sense of hope in our students. The feeling that someone beyond our school walls believes in their ability and dreams is a powerful force that motivates them to work harder, dream bigger, and strive for excellence. We are proud of our performance in the grade 10 examination and hope that it will serve as an inspiration to countless other schools and students, and create a ripple effect of positivity that extends far beyond our community.” Keerthana, a recipient of the Brillio scholarship, said: “I am deeply grateful to Brillio for its incredible support in my journey to pursue my dreams. As a student from a fishing family with very modest means, my dreams often felt out of reach. The financial burden of education seemed enormous, and I often doubted my ability to pursue my aspiration of becoming a medical practitioner. Thanks to the generosity and expertise of Brillio, I have been blessed with an opportunity that may forever change the lives of me and my family. The tablet-based education provided by Brillio ensured uninterrupted learning during the pandemic and played a vital role in my success. I hope to follow in Brillio’s footsteps by giving back to society in meaningful ways in the future.”

Nafeesathu Zakiya, another proud recipient of the scholarship, said: “I am delighted to have scored 98.2% marks in the board exam. I have been raised by a single parent and life has been full of hardships. Brillio’s support and guidance have not only eased my financial and educational worries but also given me the confidence to believe in myself and my potential. Their close involvement has not only changed my life but also ignited hope in my ability to make a positive impact on the world. With the help of Brillio’s scholarship, I am making good progress in pursuing my dream of becoming a medical practitioner. Brillio has made me more determined than ever to work harder, excel in my field, and contribute positively to society.”

This initiative forms a part of Brillio’s “Bringing Smiles” programme, which aims to make a difference to 10 lakh underserved students worldwide by 2030. Launched in 2015, the programme has already made a positive impact on more than 1.5 lakh students across more than 900 schools in different countries. It combines financial help from Brillio with the volunteering efforts of the company’s more than 6,000 employees to support students through partnerships with schools and non-profit organisations. In India, the programme focuses on preparing children aged 10 to 16 for the digital-first, entrepreneurial, and

disruptive world they will face.