British Council invites Indian students for Study UK Pre-departure briefing

Pune(S.N) – The British Council, UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural exchange is inviting students from India to join the Study UK Pre-Departure Briefing on Tuesday, 29 July 2025 from 3.00 p.m. – 5.00 p.m. (IST). This virtual event is tailored for students who have received an offer to study at a UK higher education institution.

The virtual briefing session will offer practical guidance and expert advice on key aspects of preparing for life and study in the UK. From navigating student visa applications and exploring accommodation options to hearing first-hand insights from UK alumni, the session aims to equip students with the confidence and knowledge needed for a successful academic journey. Representatives from UK universities and BUILA will also be present, offering students direct insights and a deeper understanding of the UK higher education experience.

Key topics to be covered during the briefing include:

Preparing for travel to the UK – Tips on packing, budgeting, travel arrangements, and adjusting to life abroad. Health, safety, and wellbeing – Information on accessing UK healthcare services, insurance, and mental health support for international students. Visa application process and Q&A – Representatives from UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) will offer up-to-date information on the student visa process and answer student queries. Alumni and student insights – Current students and recent graduates will share their live experiences of studying in the UK, offering practical advice and guidance.

To register for the Study UK Pre-Departure Briefing, students can click here to view the details of the session and complete the registration form. After registration, they will receive further information and joining instructions closer to the date of the virtual session.