National, 13th August 2024: Burlington English is launching the 100ED Fest 2024, a 100-day celebration of education that will span 100 cities in India and South Asia and reach over 100,000 educators in the region. Commencing in Lucknow, the festival will extend its reach across a vast and diverse landscape, spanning major cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Delhi, emerging centres such as Guwahati, Indore, Kota, Vijayawada, and Srinagar, and towns like Aligarh, Kangra, Alwar, Karnal and Davangere. By showcasing state-of-the-art classroom resources and revealing innovative classroom teaching techniques to educators, the 100ED Fest is a celebration of ideas, and a chance to ignite a nationwide passion for learning. This festival of learning aims to strengthen connections within the education community, highlighting Burlington English’s commitment to being “The Publisher That Cares”.

Burlington English recognises that educators lie at the heart of classroom engagement, and has, over the years, empowered them through their extensive teacher training programmes. These interventions have been a resounding success, and have laid the bedrock for building a community of forward-thinking teachers, principals and leaders from across regions. Building on this legacy of transforming classroom education, Burlington English is now inaugurating the 100ED Fest 2024 to reach out to educators all over India and South Asia.

The 100ED workshops are carefully curated to align with the goals of NEP 2020. The fest will feature insights from numerous renowned master trainers and education influencers, who amalgamate existing teaching methodologies with experiential, holistic, inquiry-driven, learner-centred, and play-based approaches to education. The theme of the fest, We See Tomorrow, embodies the spirit of innovation, dedication, and collaboration – the core values that will drive learning for the future. Central to this vision is the limitless potential of every student, which can be realised through tender nurturing by passionate and innovative educators, and fortified through technologically enhanced print and digital learning resources. The 100ED Fest promises to help learners and educators realise their dream of becoming changemakers. ‘We See Tomorrow’ is more than just a slogan – it is a call to action for educators and education experts to come together and create citizens of the future.

Mr. Amit Baveja, Managing Director of Burlington English India & Southeast Asia, shares, “The launch of the 100ED Fest 2024 is a landmark initiative for Burlington English. As ‘The Publisher That Cares,’ we’re committed to transforming education by reaching educators in both metro and smaller cities across India. Just as a festival unites people in celebration, our fest aims to build a community of educators who share a passion for innovative teaching and a common vision for the future of education. The 100ED Fest is about more than just training – it’s about empowering educators with the tools and passion to inspire the next generation.

Our initiative supports the government’s vision for skilling by enhancing educators’ capabilities nationwide. Through the 100ED Fest, we aim to cultivate a dynamic and effective learning environment in classrooms, ensuring that every student across geographies has access to quality education. Our theme, ‘We See Tomorrow,’ encompasses our shared vision of a brighter future for learners.”