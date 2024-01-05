Byrd Britt’s New Book The Mystery of the Green Cat

Lumberton, NC, January 05, 2024 –Fulton Books author Byrd Britt, who holds a Master of Science, has completed her most recent book, “The Mystery of the Green Cat”: a riveting mystery that centers around three best friends as they search to discover who left a stuffed toy cat on their doorstep, and how it might relate to the two baby kittens they helped to rescue.

A longtime resident of Lumberton, North Carolina, author Byrd Britt has rescued many cats over the years and currently has four indoor cats, as well as a dog who thinks he is a cat. After working as an elementary physical education teacher in Rockingham County, North Carolina, Britt eventually left her position to work as a director of education for a software company in Silicon Valley. In her spare time, the author is an avid pickleball player.

Britt shares, “It was an ordinary afternoon. Stevie and Khloe stepped outside into the backyard only to hear a little sound like a baby crying. What was it, they wondered? To their surprise it was two tiny kittens.

“Several days later Stevie opened her front door and at her feet was a beautiful green stuffed toy cat with a note attached to it. What did the note say? Who sent the note and left the green cat?”