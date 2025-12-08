Career Launcher Collaborates with NDIM to Strengthen MBA Aspirants’ Exam Readiness

New Delhi, Dec 08th: Career Launcher, one of India’s foremost competitive exam training and career guidance institutions, has announced a strategic collaboration with the New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM) to provide tailored preparation programs for major MBA entrance examinations, including XAT, SNAP, CMAT, NMAT, and others. As part of this partnership, CL will provide structured coaching, learning resources, and campus-based guidance initiatives to help NDIM students prepare effectively and competitively for upcoming management entrance tests.

This collaboration comes at a time when management aspirants face rising competition and an evolving test landscape. By integrating CL’s proven pedagogy with NDIM’s academic environment, the association aims to offer students a cohesive support system, one that complements classroom learning with targeted test-prep strategies, extensive practice tools, and expert mentoring. The initiative further strengthens NDIM’s commitment to equipping its students with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in premier management admissions.

Speaking on this collaboration, Mr. Ashish Bahri, Executive Vice President at Career Launcher said, “Today’s MBA aspirants need more than conceptual knowledge; they must demonstrate agility, accuracy, and the ability to perform under pressure. NDIM actively focuses on the all-round development of its students, and this aligns perfectly with Career Launcher’s core belief. Through this partnership, we bring cutting-edge learning analytics, adaptive testing techniques, and individualized prep strategies directly to a college known for grooming leadership talent. For us, this association is not merely about providing training support. It represents a strategic step toward creating strong, industry-ready managers of the future.” Mr. Ayush Kumar, Managing Director at NDIM added, “Business education is changing rapidly, and institutions need to be ahead of the curve in terms of industry requirements. At NDIM, we are of the opinion that competitive exams should not only be viewed as mere gateways to admission but also as an early stage reflection of students’ abilities to analyze and make decisions. In this way, our collaboration with Career Launcher is in line with our dedication to developing such skills right from the start. Having experienced test coaches on board with us is like we have taken the preparation of our students to the next level, and they are now more equipped to take on both the challenges of the leading MBA programs and their subsequent careers.”

Through this association, NDIM students will gain direct access to CL’s expert faculty, comprehensive study materials, advanced mock-test platforms, and performance-evaluation tools, alongside a series of on-campus workshops, seminars, and awareness sessions designed to sharpen their strategic test-taking skills. By combining these resources with NDIM’s academic environment, the collaboration strengthens the institute’s support ecosystem and underscores both organizations’ shared commitment to empowering students with the preparation, confidence, and competitive edge required to excel in national-level management entrance examinations.