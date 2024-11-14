CBSE Regional Science Exhibition Hosted at KIIT World School, Gurugram, Draws 50 Schools

Gurugram: KIIT World School, Gurugram, recently hosted the CBSE Regional Science Exhibition, a two-day event that highlighted the innovative spirit of young scientists from across the region. More than 50 schools participated, showcasing 110 projects that spanned themes like Disaster Management, Food and Health, Natural Farming, Transport and Communication, Mathematical Thinking, and Waste Management. The exhibition served as a platform to foster scientific curiosity and creativity among students.

The event was graced by esteemed guests including Dr. Rita Sharma, Director of SCERT; Mr. D. Rama Sharma, former Director of NSC; Mr. Sanjay Kumar Bisht, Deputy Secretary of R.O. Panchkula; and Mr. Sunil Bajaj, Director of SCERT, who encouraged students for their dedication and creativity. The projects were evaluated by a distinguished jury panel comprising Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh, Dr. Chitra Gautam, Dr. A.M. Biradar, Dr. Tamanna Arora, Dr. Seema Srivastava, and Dr. Indira Dhull, based on criteria such as creativity, scientific knowledge, practicality, and presentation.