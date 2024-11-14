CBSE Regional Science Exhibition Hosted at KIIT World School, Gurugram, Draws 50 Schools

Gurugram: KIIT World School, Gurugram, recently hosted the CBSE Regional Science Exhibition, a two-day event that highlighted the innovative spirit of young scientists from across the region. More than 50 schools participated, showcasing 110 projects that spanned themes like Disaster Management, Food and Health, Natural Farming, Transport and Communication, Mathematical Thinking, and Waste Management. The exhibition served as a platform to foster scientific curiosity and creativity among students.
The event was graced by esteemed guests including Dr. Rita Sharma, Director of SCERT; Mr. D. Rama Sharma, former Director of NSC; Mr. Sanjay Kumar Bisht, Deputy Secretary of R.O. Panchkula; and Mr. Sunil Bajaj, Director of SCERT, who encouraged students for their dedication and creativity. The projects were evaluated by a distinguished jury panel comprising Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh, Dr. Chitra Gautam, Dr. A.M. Biradar, Dr. Tamanna Arora, Dr. Seema Srivastava, and Dr. Indira Dhull, based on criteria such as creativity, scientific knowledge, practicality, and presentation.
In the Junior category, The Shikshayan School won top honors with their project on “Natural Farming,” lauded for its sustainable approach to agriculture. Other remarkable projects included Little Angels School’s “Carbon Emission Purification Plant,” and KIIT World School’s “Safe Bracelet.” Lotus Valley International School’s “Senior Safeguard,” HDFC School’s “Bio-Lumi-Breath,” and Saffron Public School’s “Third Eye Surveillance Device” were also noteworthy.
In the Senior category, Amity International School’s “Thermoelectric Generator” took top spots, along with notable projects like Lion Public School’s “Kisan Bot,” Delhi Public School Site 1’s “Pushp,” an eco-friendly sanitary pad made from temple flowers, and KIIT World School’s “Automatic Pill Dispenser.” Other impressive entries included MVN School Sector 88’s “Accesswaves,” Apeejay School’s “Sustainable Cooling System,” and Air Force School’s “Sign Bridge.”
At the closing ceremony, Dr. Neelima Kamrah, Principal of KIIT World School, expressed gratitude to the guests, jury members, and participating schools. She praised the students’ enthusiasm for science and innovation, saying, “This exhibition ignites a scientific spirit in students and inspires them to explore new ideas and innovations.”