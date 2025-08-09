CEE AMPAI Masters 2025 WB Exam Date Announced

Kolkata, 9th August 2025: The Association of Minority Professional Academic Institutes (AMPAI) has announced that the CEE-AMPAI-MASTERS-WB-2025 examination will be held on 24 August 2025 across 10 centers in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Tripura.

CEE-AMPAI-2025-WB is a state-recognized examination conducted under the supervision of the Department of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal as per Government order. The examination will be held in Asansol, Jamshedpur, Agartala, Siliguri, Patna, JIS College of Engineering-Kalyani, Guru Nanak Institute of Technology- Kolkata, Narula Institute of Technology-Kolkata, Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology & Sports Complex – Kolkata & Khalsa High School – Kolkata.

The exam enables admission to the two-year regular M.Tech, M.Pharm, MBA and MCA programmes across five AMPAI-affiliated colleges in West Bengal.

While preference is given to Sikh minority candidates, the remaining seats will be opened to students from any religion, caste, or category across India, subject to eligibility. The eligible criteria for M. Tech, M.Pharma, MBA & MCA is available on:

https://www.ampai.in/ampai-pg/eligibility.php

The results of CEE–AMPAI–WB–2025 have been declared. The merit list and the status of examinees are now available at www.ampai.in.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Sohan Singh, Secretary, CEE AMPAI, said, “This exam is not just a gateway to higher education but a step toward inclusive academic empowerment. Our mission is to ensure that meritorious students from minority communities and beyond get equal access to quality technical education.”

Online applications are invited upon payment of ₹200. Detailed information is available on the official website: www.ampai.in till 20 August 2025.