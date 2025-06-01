Celebrating 60 Years of Global Impact: The University of Warwick Hosts Exclusive Media Event in Delhi

New Delhi, 1 June 2025

The University of Warwick marked its 60th anniversary on 1 June 2025 with an exclusive media event at The Shangri-La, New Delhi, celebrating six decades of academic and research excellence, innovation and global influence.

The high-profile event brought together Warwick’s senior leadership, including the Global Chief Communications, Marketing and Content Officer Ajay Teli, and Director of Communications – Corporate Brand, Satnam Rana-Grindley, who travelled from the UK to engage with Indian media and reaffirm the university’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering impactful international collaborations.

The milestone celebration of the university’s growing legacy of excellence and influence, both in the UK and India, highlighted pioneering research, world-class education and longstanding industrial partnerships, including a 25-year collaboration with Tata Group. The event also paid tribute to the university’s vibrant alumni community whose achievements continue to bridge continents and industries, creating meaningful change across borders and giving back to India in powerful, entrepreneurial ways.

Mamta Marasini exemplifies the global reach and creative spirit of Warwick alumni. A graduate of Warwick Business School with an MSc in Business with Marketing, Mamta has channelled her education, entrepreneurial drive, and creative acumen into founding Roar Corp, a boundary-pushing creative agency headquartered in both New Delhi and Kathmandu.

Launched in November 2023, Roar Corp specialises in strategic brand consulting, event production, social media marketing, and influencer campaigns. In less than a year, Mamta as CEO has led Roar Corp to deliver bold, high-impact campaigns for global brands that blend technology, data, and storytelling to create lasting audience connections.

Known to her clients and team as the ‘Chief Lioness’, Mamta’s vision for Roar was born not from convenience but from conviction. “Roar was built on pure passion and relentless hard work—no shortcuts, ever,” she says. “Every project we take on is rooted in a deep commitment to curating experiences that are bold, thoughtful, and strategically aligned with our clients’ goals. Whether it’s designing a high-energy launch, building a content engine, or orchestrating influencer-led storytelling, our focus remains the same: to move people and build brands that matter.”

Her campaigns are data-informed, human-led, and creatively daring. By combining cutting-edge tools like AI with human insight, Roar delivers results that are measurable and memorable. Mamta has also successfully delivered events and activations for renowned lifestyle brands including Superdry, G Star Raw, Yamaha, and Mothercare. Her approach is holistic, blending research, media coordination, and creative design into marketing strategies that resonate.

Mamta’s Warwick journey was the catalyst that gave her the confidence to lead. “I stepped into Warwick unsure of how to begin, but I walked out a changemaker,” she reflects. “It was Warwick that gave me the clarity to pursue the service side of marketing and eventually take the leap to build my own agency.”

Warwick’s impact remains close to Mamta’s heart. “Warwick truly cleared the fog for me,” she says. “The education, the peers, the challenges: all of it helped me understand what I wanted to do, and more importantly, why I wanted to do it.

“I feel super proud to be a part of the Warwick community. I have great stories to tell to my friends and family: what a stellar institution I got my knowledge from!”

At the helm of Roar Corp, Mamta’s just getting started. With a team of passionate creatives, a cross-border footprint, and a belief that marketing should move people, Mamta is building a brand that helps others do the same.

Roar’s mission is clear: to be your brand’s BFF—and to make some serious noise doing it.